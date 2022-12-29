One man dead, another hospitalized after shooting in Southeast DC

Police are looking for a grey Buick in connection to this shooting.

WASHINGTON — Two men were taken to an area hospital Thursday night after a shooting in Southeast D.C., police say.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m., officers were called to the 2000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast for the report of a shooting.

At the scene, officers discovered two men with gunshot wounds. The first man was not found conscious or breathing and has since died from his injuries, according to officials. The second man was found conscious and breathing. Officials have not provided any additional information about the second victim's status.

Detectives say both victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment following the shooting.

Homicide Unit detectives were called to the scene.

Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 2000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE. Lookout for a gray Buick sedan.

Have Info? Call 202-727-9099/Text 50411 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) December 30, 2022

This is all the information available at this time.

