DC Police on the lookout for a red car suspected to be involved in a deadly Northeast shooting

Police say a man was shot and killed Thursday evening in the 2700 block of 7th Street NE.

WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are searching for a red SUV with four people inside suspected to be involved in deadly shooting in Northeast Thursday night.

Around 7:16 p.m., detectives were called to the 2700 block of 7th Street Northeast to investigate a shooting. At the scene, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was not conscious or breathing when officers found him.

Emergency personnel transported the man to an area hospital following the shooting. He has since been pronounced dead.

Police are currently searching for a red SUV occupied by four people suspected of being involved in the shooting. Detectives say the suspect car was last seen heading westbound in the 600 block of Franklin Street Northeast.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the red car or its occupants is asked to call 911 immediately.

