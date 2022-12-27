Police release photos of suspect, car in connection to SE DC shooting

WASHINGTON — Police are asking for the public's help finding the person they believe is responsible for a Southeast shooting that left a man injured Tuesday.
According to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened just after 5 p.m. in the 2400 block of Elvans Road.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to an area hospital by DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services. He is expected to survive.
The victim has not been identified and there is no word on what may have led up to the shooting.
One day later, police released photos of a suspect and a car they believe is connected to the shooting. The car is described as a 2-door Honda Coupe.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.
