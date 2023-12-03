2 men dead in DC shooting, police investigate

According to officials, the shooting happened minutes after 8:20 p.m. in the 400 block of 11th Street.

WASHINGTON — Two men are dead after a shooting in Southeast, D.C. and officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating.

According to officials, the shooting happened minutes after 8:20 p.m. in the 500 block of 11th Street. During a press briefing, officials stated that officers heard the gunshots before arriving at the scene.

When police arrived at the scene, they found two men shot in an SUV. One man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to officials.

Police have not provided the identity of the two victims. Officials have not provided any additional information about this incident. This is an ongoing investigation.

