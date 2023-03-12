x
Police search for suspects in DC armed robbery

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a car that they believe is connected to two armed robberies that happened on March 10.
Credit: Metropolitan Police Department

WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating an armed robbery. 

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a car that they believe is connected to two armed robberies that happened on March 10. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, one happened at the intersection of 14th and W Streets in Northwest around 7:18 p.m. and the second occurred at the 900 block of Euclid St. in Northwest around 7:19 p.m.

The car police are looking for is described to be a grey Hyundai Kona with Maryland tags 2ES1151. Surveillance footage captured the car, according to officials.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police also advise people to call them at 202-727-9099 or text them at their tip line at 50411. Police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone that can provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons that are responsible for a violent crime in D.C.

