x
DC Police investigate stabbing in Northwest

Police are searching for a suspect they describe to be a man wearing a green shirt and black pants.
Credit: Chalabala - stock.adobe.com

WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a stabbing of a man in Northwest, D.C.

Officials say the stabbing happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. Sunday evening at the intersection of Grant Circle and New Hampshire Avenue. The victim is conscious and breathing and was taken to an area hospital, according to police. 

Officers are searching for a suspect they describe to be a man wearing a green shirt and black pants. Officials add that he was last seen traveling northbound on the 4300 block of New Hampshire Avenue in Northwest.

Police have not released any additional information about this case. This is an ongoing investigation.

Detectives are trying to determine if the man had any suspicious interactions with residents who thought he was a legitimate sworn officer.

