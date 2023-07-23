4 men steal car after taking keys from valet stand in Northwest DC

A valet ran after the black Infiniti and tried to stop the men, trying to pull them out as they were getting into the car.

WASHINGTON — A DC restaurant valet was beaten while trying to keep a car from being stolen after the keys were taken from the valet key box, along with several others. Three days later, thieves targeted another valet.

According to a police report from the Metropolitan Police Department, the first targeted theft happened at Kitchen + Kocktails in Northwest on Thursday night.

Police say four men pulled up to the restaurant in a black Infiniti Q50S. Investigators say one man distracted the doorman while three others broke into the valet key box and stole the keys to several vehicles. The men then got back inside the Infiniti and drove away on I Street NW before turning right onto K Street NW where one of the cars belonging to a set of stolen keys was parked.

A valet ran after the black Infiniti and tried to stop the men, trying to pull them out as they were getting into the car. That is when the suspects turned on the valet, hitting him in the face before getting into the stolen car and driving away on 13th Street NW.

The valet was taken to Washington Hospital Center for aid with a swollen forehead and cuts on his nose.

Not only did the suspects successfully steal the BMW, but they also got away with a Glock, ammunition, a KitchenAid mixer, and another set of keys, according to the police report.

Three days later, police were called to another restaurant in Northwest after another valet stand was targeted.

According to a police report, officers were called to I Street NW Saturday night. A valet told police, they were helping another customer when someone approached the valet table and quickly grabbed keys that were laid on the table and ran away.

The suspect got away with keys to a Maserati, a 2021 Kia, a 2021 Honda and a 2021 Nissan.

Police have not said if these two valet thefts are connected and no suspect information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information may contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.