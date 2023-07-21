Caught on Camera: 6 people stole thousands of dollars in booze from Silver Spring liquor store

Police are asking for the public's help to find six suspects.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Six people rushed into a Silver Spring liquor store and made off with thousands of dollars in booze earlier this month. The whole incident was caught on camera, and now police are asking for the public's help to find the people involved.

Just before 6 a.m. on July 1, officers responded to the 11200 block of New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring for a report of a burglary. An investigation revealed that the six people arrived at the store in a black Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedan and a black BMW 5-Series sedan. They forced their way inside the store stole armfuls of merchandise.