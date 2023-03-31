Teen shot near Cardozo Education Campus

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a teen was shot near a school in Northwest D.C.
According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers learned the teen had been shot and walked into an area hospital for help.
Investigators say the shooting happened outside the Cardozo Education Campus in the 1200 block of Clifton Street just before 3:45 p.m.
There is no word on the victim's condition at this time.
Police have not released any information regarding a suspect description, motive or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.
Anyone with information may contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.
