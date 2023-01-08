National Night Out events across DC, Maryland, and Northern Virginia

WASHINGTON — DMV law enforcement agencies and other local leaders, much like many across the country, will spend time in their communities Tuesday night for the annual National Night Out.
It’s the 40th year for the nationwide event held on the first Tuesday of August each year. The goal is for officers to build better relationships with the people they serve.
"National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community," the website for the event states. "Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances."
Some local departments, like police in Prince William and Prince George’s counties, are inviting everyone to participate by turning on their outdoor light and spending the evening outside with their neighbors.
Others are hosting cookouts, fundraisers, vigils and block parties to connect with neighbors.
We've has compiled a list of locations hosting events below:
- D.C.
- 1st District/Ward 6
5-8 p.m.
Garfield Park
210 South Carolina Avenue, SE
- 2nd District/Ward 3
5-8 p.m.
Guy Mason Recreation Center
3600 Calvert Street, NW
- 3rd District/Ward 1
5-8 p.m.
Banneker Recreation Center
2500 Georgia Avenue, NW
- 4th District/Ward 4
4-8 p.m.
Hamilton Park
1340 Hamilton Street, NW
- 5th District/Ward 5
(Kick-Off Location)
5-9 p.m.
Rosedale Recreation Center
1701 Gales Street, NE
- 6th District/Ward 7
2-6 p.m.
Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy
3675 Ely Place, SE
- 7th District/Ward 8
4-7 p.m.
Stanton Elementary School (Field)
2701 Naylor Road, SE
- Prince George's County, MD
- Largo Landing Fellowship House,
1077 Largo Road, Upper Marlboro, MD 20774
- 2-4 p.m.
Clinton Division V and District V Citizens Advisory Council (CAC)
Baden Firehouse
16608 Brandywine Road
Brandywine, MD 20613
Starting at 5 p.m.
The Community Service Area 23 Leadership Council/PGPD Division 2
Village of Marlborough Shopping Center
5010 Brown Station Road
Upper Marlboro, MD 20772
City of Bowie
Allen Pond
3330 Northview Drive
Bowie, MD 20716
Montgomery County, MD
- Mount Calvary Baptist Church
608 N Horners Ln, Rockville, MD 20850
- 6-8 p.m.
- 6-8 p.m.
- Frederick County, MD
- Ballenger Creek Park
5420 Ballenger Creek Pike, Frederick, MD 21703
- 5-8 p.m.
