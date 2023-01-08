National Night Out events across DC, Maryland, and Northern Virginia

Here's a list of locations hosting events across the DMV.

WASHINGTON — DMV law enforcement agencies and other local leaders, much like many across the country, will spend time in their communities Tuesday night for the annual National Night Out.

It’s the 40th year for the nationwide event held on the first Tuesday of August each year. The goal is for officers to build better relationships with the people they serve.

"National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community," the website for the event states. "Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances."

Some local departments, like police in Prince William and Prince George’s counties, are inviting everyone to participate by turning on their outdoor light and spending the evening outside with their neighbors.

#PWCPD is participating in the annual #NationalNightOut celebration on Tuesday, Aug. 1. We encourage County residents to lock your doors, turn on outdoor lights & spend the evening outside with your neighbors as a symbol of caring our #neighborhoods.https://t.co/K8pjrITRnO pic.twitter.com/q16HrmtGHt — Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) July 26, 2023

Others are hosting cookouts, fundraisers, vigils and block parties to connect with neighbors.

We've has compiled a list of locations hosting events below:

D.C. 1st District/Ward 6

5-8 p.m.

Garfield Park

210 South Carolina Avenue, SE 2nd District/Ward 3

5-8 p.m.

Guy Mason Recreation Center

3600 Calvert Street, NW 3rd District/Ward 1

5-8 p.m.

Banneker Recreation Center

2500 Georgia Avenue, NW 4th District/Ward 4

4-8 p.m.

Hamilton Park

1340 Hamilton Street, NW 5th District/Ward 5

(Kick-Off Location)

5-9 p.m.

Rosedale Recreation Center

1701 Gales Street, NE 6th District/Ward 7

2-6 p.m.

Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy

3675 Ely Place, SE 7th District/Ward 8

4-7 p.m.

Stanton Elementary School (Field)

2701 Naylor Road, SE



