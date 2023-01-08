1 man killed, another hospitalized after shooting in Prince George's County

No information has been released about the current condition of the hospitalized victim.

Example video title will go here for this video

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A homicide investigation is underway after a late Monday night shooting left one man dead and another hospitalized in Prince George's County.

Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to Penbrook Place, off of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, in Greater Landover around 10:50 p.m. after a report of the shooting. Upon arrival at the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. One of the two men were pronounced dead a short time after. The second man remains in the hospital, police said. No information has been released about his current condition.

FATAL SHOOTING: Prelim. at approx 10:50 pm officers responded to the 7700 block of Penbrook Pl. Once on scene, they located two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. Both males were taken to a hospital. One male was pronounced dead a short time later. pic.twitter.com/EmGEQR8TI4 — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) August 1, 2023

Police have no released any information about the man who died. This includes his name and age.

Currently, there is no one in custody for the crime and no suspect information has been released. The police department is working to develop a motive in the deadly shooting case.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.