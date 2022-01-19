'Give me your keys' | Video shows armed carjacking of DC Council candidate

Four people are wanted in an armed carjacking of Council candidate Nate Fleming, who is running for an at-large seat.

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department detectives have released surveillance video of an armed carjacking and are asking for the public's help in finding the four masked men responsible.

The incident happened at gas station in the 4200 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue in Northeast on Saturday, Jan. 15. A man is seen jumping out of an SUV and pointing a gun at the driver, later identified as at-large D.C. Council candidate Nate Fleming.

According to a police report, the man tells Fleming "Give me the keys." Fleming threw the keys at the suspect, and ran back inside the gas station to call 911, the police report says.

The suspects took off with Fleming's burgundy SUV and another vehicle.

MPD pauses the gas station surveillance video to focus on four persons of interest in the case.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Campaign literature describes Fleming as a law school graduate and D.C. native who served as D.C.’s elected Shadow Representative to Congress from 2013-2015. He is currently running for an at-large seat on D.C. Council.

In a statement released Saturday, Fleming said he was angry and embarrassed but not surprised by what happened.

“To be threatened at gunpoint is extremely shocking, but sadly I am not surprised to have been attacked given the crisis we are facing with carjackings and violence in general in our city," Fleming said.

Over the past two years, carjackings have spiked in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Law enforcement agencies have created task forces to address the ongoing issue.