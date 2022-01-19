'Give me your keys' | Video shows armed carjacking of DC Council candidate

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department detectives have released surveillance video of an armed carjacking and are asking for the public's help in finding the four masked men responsible.
The incident happened at gas station in the 4200 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue in Northeast on Saturday, Jan. 15. A man is seen jumping out of an SUV and pointing a gun at the driver, later identified as at-large D.C. Council candidate Nate Fleming.
According to a police report, the man tells Fleming "Give me the keys." Fleming threw the keys at the suspect, and ran back inside the gas station to call 911, the police report says.
The suspects took off with Fleming's burgundy SUV and another vehicle.
MPD pauses the gas station surveillance video to focus on four persons of interest in the case.
So far, no arrests have been made.
Campaign literature describes Fleming as a law school graduate and D.C. native who served as D.C.’s elected Shadow Representative to Congress from 2013-2015. He is currently running for an at-large seat on D.C. Council.
RELATED: 'Shocked, angry and a bit embarrassed' | DC Council candidate says he was carjacked by 4 masked men
In a statement released Saturday, Fleming said he was angry and embarrassed but not surprised by what happened.
“To be threatened at gunpoint is extremely shocking, but sadly I am not surprised to have been attacked given the crisis we are facing with carjackings and violence in general in our city," Fleming said.
Over the past two years, carjackings have spiked in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Law enforcement agencies have created task forces to address the ongoing issue.
Anyone with information about this case should contact MPD at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.
RELATED: 'He asked me if I wanted to die' | DC father fights off alleged armed gunman while his daughter was in the backseat
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.