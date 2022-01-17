DC Council candidate reports carjacking

Nate Fleming, who is running for DC Council At-Large, said he was "shocked, angry and a bit embarrassed."

WASHINGTON — A candidate for D.C. Council running for an at-large seat said he was carjacked over the weekend at a gas station in Northeast D.C.

The incident happened in the 4200 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave NE on Saturday January 15. Metropolitan Police Department officers say they are no the lookout for four men in this case.

Fleming said in a press release from his office that four masked men pulled up in an SUV while he was leaving the gas station, jumped out, and one of the men pointed a gun at Fleming and demanded his car keys. Fleming handed over the keys and contacted police.

In a statement released Saturday, Fleming said he was angry and embarrassed but not surprised by what happened.

“To be threatened at gunpoint is extremely shocking, but sadly I am not surprised to have been attacked given the crisis we are facing with carjackings and violence in general in our city," Fleming said.

Over the past two years, carjackings have spiked in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Law enforcement agencies have created taskforces to address the ongoing issue.

On Twitter, Fleming said he lives close to where the carjacking happened, and said public safety is a top priority in his campaign for the D.C. Council.

Thank you. I live close to the location of the incident as well. It doesn't sit well with me that things like this can happen so close to home. https://t.co/d1Wp3mc0p6 — Nate Fleming (@NateforDC) January 16, 2022

Campaign literature describes Fleming as a law school graduate and D.C. native who served as D.C.’s elected Shadow Representative to Congress from 2013-2015.