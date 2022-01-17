DC Council candidate reports carjacking

WASHINGTON — A candidate for D.C. Council running for an at-large seat said he was carjacked over the weekend at a gas station in Northeast D.C.
The incident happened in the 4200 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave NE on Saturday January 15. Metropolitan Police Department officers say they are no the lookout for four men in this case.
Fleming said in a press release from his office that four masked men pulled up in an SUV while he was leaving the gas station, jumped out, and one of the men pointed a gun at Fleming and demanded his car keys. Fleming handed over the keys and contacted police.
In a statement released Saturday, Fleming said he was angry and embarrassed but not surprised by what happened.
“To be threatened at gunpoint is extremely shocking, but sadly I am not surprised to have been attacked given the crisis we are facing with carjackings and violence in general in our city," Fleming said.
Over the past two years, carjackings have spiked in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Law enforcement agencies have created taskforces to address the ongoing issue.
RELATED: There's a 102% increase in carjackings in Prince George's County. Here's what authorities plan to do about it
On Twitter, Fleming said he lives close to where the carjacking happened, and said public safety is a top priority in his campaign for the D.C. Council.
Campaign literature describes Fleming as a law school graduate and D.C. native who served as D.C.’s elected Shadow Representative to Congress from 2013-2015.
No arrests have been made in this case, according to MPD. anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.