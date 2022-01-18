18, 19-year-olds arrested after crashing stolen car near U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON — A team of United States Capitol Police officers arrested two D.C. men who crashed a stolen Ford Explorer into a construction barrier a block away from the U.S. Capitol Tuesday.
Around 12:30 p.m., police said that two officers near Union Station spotted the stolen car, which they believed was involved in a previous carjacking in D.C. The officers then followed the stolen SUV a few blocks when it crashed into an orange construction barrier near Second Street, Southeast and East Capitol Street. After crashing the car, the two men ran and were caught shortly after, police said.
After the men exited the SUV, an illegal, semi-automatic 9mm “ghost gun” with a loaded high-capacity magazine fell from the passenger door, according to police.
Police said that the driver of the stolen Ford Explorer has been identified as 18-year-old Lamar Fenner and the passenger has been identified as 19-year-old Isjalon Armstead.
No one was injured in the incident and DC Police continue to investigate.
