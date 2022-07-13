Starbucks' Union Station location to close July 31 due to safety concerns

Starbucks plans to close 16 of its locations across the nation for similar reasons.

WASHINGTON — A popular coffee chain says it is closing one of its locations in D.C. and the reasoning behind the decision is raising some eyebrows.

On Monday, Starbucks announced plans to close its location inside Union Station on July 31. It is one of 16 Starbucks locations that will close across the country due to safety concerns.

Debbie Stroud and Denise Nelson, Starbucks’ senior vice presidents of U.S. operations, shared a letter with employees stating the company’s desire to further emphasize the safety of its workers and customers.

“You’re also seeing firsthand the challenges facing our communities – personal safety, racism, lack of access to healthcare, a growing mental health crisis, rising drug use, and more,” the letter reads. “With stores in thousands of communities across the country, we know these challenges can, at times, play out within our stores too. We read every incident report you file – it’s a lot.”

"This is the most important work ahead – and your input directly shapes our policies, programs and benefits to ensure you feel more supported and empowered..."https://t.co/YahdJubUz2 — Starbucks News (@StarbucksNews) July 11, 2022

Still, the decision to close the Starbucks inside Union Station caught some of its regular travelers off guard.

“I think that’s kind of ridiculous,” said DC resident Kira Cofield. “I think they’re just looking for a cop-out.”

DC resident Andrew Horne said he was also surprised by the decision.

“Union Station’s a very visible place,” he said. “I’ve always felt safe. There’s plenty of people here.”

The exact prevalence of crime at Union Station remains unclear.

WUSA9 requested data from Amtrak on how many criminal incidents its police department has responded to over the years at Union Station but has yet to get a response.

The property manager responsible for retail at Union Station, Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, also has yet to comment on the matter.