The National Park Service says no-camping enforcement is needed to address public health and safety issues at the site.

WASHINGTON — A large encampment between Union Station and the United States Capitol Building will soon be removed.

Earlier this week, the National Park Service placed signs, in Columbus Circle, alerting people inside the roughly two dozen tents there that they would have to move by 7 a.m. on June 1.

NPS said it had previously suspended the enforcement of its no-camping regulation at Columbus Circle during the pandemic.

Now, the agency plans to remove the encampment outside Union Station’s front doorstep for several reasons.

“The National Park Service has determined that enforcement of the no-camping regulation at Columbus Circle is needed to address public health and safety issues and unsanitary conditions,” the NPS sign reads.

NPS says it will clean up the space, rehabilitate the turf, and mitigate the local rodent infestation after its enforcement is complete.

Texas native Glenn Lanier has been living in a tent at the site for the last three weeks after becoming the victim of identity theft. He admits the encampment doesn’t look great. However, he adds, for a man of his late age, going to a shelter isn’t always safe.

“It’s the prime place of D.C., you come out of [Union Station] and you’re supposed to see a better atmosphere than you see with these tents, but you need another place for the homeless to go.”

He said he was only talked to once by officials about leaving the site, for fifteen minutes, when NPS put up its signs in the area.

“If you just put a person out and don’t give them anywhere else to go, it’s hard to understand that,” he said.