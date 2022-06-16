$10B Union Station renovation plan puts parking underground, nixes 6-story garage

The expansion of the rail hub aims to rectify a passenger experience described as 'not befitting of a central rail terminal in the nation’s capital.'

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from 2021, when the next chapter for Union Station was being discussed.

Union Station commuters could see a much more open, light-filled facility that aims to double ridership capacity and expand "clean, urban public transportation," according to plans released Thursday detailing the $10 billion transformation of "the nation's train station."­­

Immediate differences that passengers would notice include a renovated train hall, lofty and bright concourses with retail and restaurants, and refurbished entrances. Renderings show the historic station remaining intact, but modern touches throughout the rest of the expansion.

The train hall also would provide improved ADA access. The station's bus depot would be revamped to align with the new train hall design.

The $10 billion Union Station expansion project is funded by a combination of public and private dollars.

Parking and passenger drop-off/pickup would be under the facility, rather than a previously planned six-level garage.

The six-story garage was under fire by D.C. officials, including Mayor Muriel Bowser and Councilman Charles Allen, many of whom said having a large garage for cars ran counter to a goal of reducing automobile traffic in the area.

After viewing the new plans, Allen hailed the underground parking as a win in a tweet.

"When we fought the 1,500 vehicle parking garage at Union Station, this is why that win was so important. Now we will get the type of transit hub, development, & connections our community, city, and region needs for the next century. So much smarter; so much better," he wrote.

When we fought the 1,500 vehicle parking garage at Union Station, this is why that win was so important. Now we will get the type of transit hub, development, & connections our community, city, and region needs for the next century. So much smarter; so much better. https://t.co/JdS8ZiOLrr — Charles Allen (@charlesallen) June 16, 2022

The Federal Railroad Administration asserted the project is needed to improve "rail capacity, reliability, safety, efficiency, accessibility, and security, for both current and future long-term railroad operations at this historic station." The agency says many of the station facilities are currently at or exceed their practical capacity.

FRA further said that passenger facilities such as platforms, waiting areas and customer support services are "not adequate to serve existing or projected future passenger demand for Amtrak and commuter rail."

"The passenger experience at WUS is not befitting of a central rail terminal in the nation’s capital and needs to be addressed," FRA wrote back in 2020. "The layout and siting of the Station restrict connectivity with neighbors and need to be enhanced. Finally, to provide for a sustainable future for (Union Station's) preservation and maintenance, the Station needs to remain financially viable."

Commuters shouldn't expect to see any changes immediately, though. If the plan is eventually approved after public comment and then the design phase, the Washington Post reports, it would still take perhaps a decade of construction, with a completion goal around 2040.