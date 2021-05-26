Smithsonian will reopen 10 museums on a modified schedule starting this summer

In honor of the Smithsonian's 175th anniversary, the historic Arts and Industries Building will open to the public in November for the first time since 2004.

WASHINGTON — The time has finally come! The Smithsonian says they will reopen 10 museums throughout the summer – marking a full reopening of the Smithsonian since closing to the public in March 2020.

The 10 museums will open on a staggered schedule starting in June, with its final museum reopening by August. Smithsonian officials said museums will reopen with added health and safety measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic and many with reduced hours of operation. Visitors will need to reserve free, timed-entry passes for most locations.

So far, the Smithsonian has already reopened seven of its locations, including the National Zoo. The Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, National Portrait Gallery, National Museum of African American History and Culture, Smithsonian American Art Museum and its Renwick Gallery, National Museum of American History, National Museum of the American Indian and the Zoo reopened on a rolling basis throughout May.

Here's a look at the reopening schedule for the 10 museums that will reopen:

Thursday, June 10 : Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum in New York City

: Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum in New York City Friday, June 18 : National Museum of Natural History

: National Museum of Natural History Wednesday, June 23 : National Museum of the American Indian in New York City

: National Museum of the American Indian in New York City Friday, July 16 : National Museum of African Art; National Museum of Asian Art Freer Gallery

: National Museum of African Art; National Museum of Asian Art Freer Gallery Friday, July 30 : National Air and Space Museum; Smithsonian Institution Building (the “Castle”)

: National Air and Space Museum; Smithsonian Institution Building (the “Castle”) Friday, Aug. 6 : Anacostia Community Museum

: Anacostia Community Museum Friday, Aug. 20 : Hirshhorn Museum (Hirshhorn Sculpture Garden remains open)

: Hirshhorn Museum (Hirshhorn Sculpture Garden remains open) Friday, Aug. 27: National Postal Museum

In honor of the Smithsonian's 175th anniversary, the historic Arts and Industries Building will open to the public in November for the first time since 2004 with a new exhibition, "FUTURES."

To protect the health of visitors and staff, safety measures based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other sources will include:

Requesting that all visitors who are sick or do not feel well stay home.

Requiring all visitors ages 2 and older to wear face coverings during their visit. Fully vaccinated visitors do not need to wear a face-covering in outdoor spaces.

Closely monitoring and limiting the number of people in each location. Visitors may need to obtain a free, timed entry pass in advance of their visit.

Implementing safe social distancing, including one-way paths and directional guidance where appropriate.

Providing hand-sanitizing stations for visitors and conducting enhanced cleaning throughout all facilities.

NOTE: Some museum cafes, exhibits, galleries, interactives, theaters, retail stores or indoor spaces may be closed or operating at a limited capacity. Detailed information for visitors is available on the museum websites.

Visitors will need to obtain a free, timed entry pass for most museums, according to the Smithsonian. The National Museum of the American Indian in New York, the Anacostia Community Museum in addition to the National Postal Museum will not require timed entry passes.

Between July and October 2020, Smithsonian officials have opened eight of its facilities before closing them again to the public on Nov. 23, 2020.