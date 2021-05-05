Smithsonian Air and Space Museum in Virginia reopens on 60th anniversary of first US spaceflight

The museum reopened operations seven days a week between 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with new health and safety measures in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CHANTILLY, Va. — The Smithsonian reopened the first of several museums on Wednesday after closing because of the COVID-19 crisis.

The National Air and Space Museum Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Va. was the first on the list to open its doors.

This museum reopened on the 60th anniversary of the first American spaceflight.

For the first time, visitors will be able to see the Mercury Mission’s Freedom 7 capsule on display, and a Blue Angels’ F/A 18-C Hornet.

There is also something in the museum for Star Wars fans.

An X-wing Starfighter that appeared in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will eventually hang in the newly renovated building on the National Mall starting in late 2022. However, it is currently undergoing conservation at the Virginia location.

Space history🪐 This is one of the artifacts you’ll see up close at personal at the @airandspace museum in VA. It’s the Mercury Mission’s Freedom 7 capsule.



It’s the first time it’s ever been shown here and debuts (today) on the 60th anniversary of the 1st US space flight @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/d6X6xx6nAX — Michael Quander WUSA9 (@MikeQReports) May 5, 2021

The museum reopened operations seven days a week between 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with new health and safety measures in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visitors are required to obtain free, timed-entry passes for the Udvar-Hazy Center.

Six more Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo will reopen in May.

The National Museum of African American History and Culture, the National Portrait Gallery, and the American Art Museum will reopen on May 14.

Then, on May 21, the National Museum of American History, the National Museum of the American Indian, and the National Zoo will reopen.