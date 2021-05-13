The National Zoo is finally reopening! Here's how you can snag tickets

The Smithsonian National Zoo opens reservations for free entry passes available online beginning May 14, at 12:25 p.m. in advance of the Zoo’s opening May 21.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The time has come! The Smithsonian National Zoo opens reservations for free entry passes available online beginning May 14, at 12:25 p.m. in advance of the Zoo’s opening Friday, May 21. The Zoo has been closed since Nov. 23, 2020, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Zoo admission is free, but entry passes are required. Entry passes do not include admission to Asia Trail and the giant panda exhibit. You must reserve a free, timed Asia Trail/Panda pass on-site on the day of your visit. However, members can reserve Panda Passes in advance online. For the safety of visitors, staff and animals, a limited number of Panda Passes are available each day.

Face coverings are required for all visitors at the zoo ages two and up.

Animals newly on view include giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji, Amur tiger Metis, Przewalski’s horse mother-son duo, Barbie and Cooper, Komodo dragon juvenile Onyx, Andean bear Brienne, American bison Lucy and Gally, California sea lion Charger and North American beaver Poplar, a new wallaby joey and a kudu calf. The Reptile Discovery Center will be open on Saturdays and Sundays.

Here is what you need to know about Zoo entry:

Free Timed Pass (walking into the Zoo)

If you walk, bike, taxi or take public transportation, you must have a timed entry pass for each person in your group.

Free

Online only, no walk-up passes available

All guests, including infants, must have a pass

Limited to six passes per reservation

Entry times every 15 minutes (please arrive at your designated time)

Paid Parking Pass (parking at the Zoo)

If you drive and park at the Zoo, your Paid Parking Pass covers entry for everyone in your personal vehicle.