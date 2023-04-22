Shots fired at DC Police officers in NW DC

The officers did not shoot back, and no injuries were reported, according to DC Police.

WASHINGTON — DC Police are investigating after two of their officers were fired at near the Shaw-Howard Metro station early Saturday morning.

According to a police spokesperson, two third district officers were on patrol in the 700 block of T Street, NW just before 3 a.m. when they heard gunshots. When they went to investigate, the officers said they saw three people, one of whom fired a gun toward the officers. All three people ran away from the scene.

The MPD spokesperson said neither of the officers shot back at the suspects. No injuries were reported.

DC Police do not have a specific lookout for the people involved, nor do they know how many shots were fired. A tweet from the DC Police Union claims 20 rounds were fired. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

The shots fired incident comes on the heels of a large shooting over in SE, D.C. where at least eight people were shot, including a child. DC Police said that a black sedan, possibly a Mercedes, drove through th area of 5th and Lebaum Streets, SE and opened fire on a group of men indiscriminately; seven men were shoot. Nearby in the 2900 block of 2nd Street, a 12-year-old girl was shot.

"I can't tell you with certainty whether anyone was necessarily targeted, especially a 12-year-old, but again we find it unacceptable," Assistant Chief of Patrol Services South Andre Wright.