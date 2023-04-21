3 dead after car goes into Anacostia River below Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge

"Sadly, this will be a recovery rather than a rescue," DC Fire and EMS said in their 12:44 a.m. update from Friday.

WASHINGTON — Three people were found dead after a car was seen plunging into Anacostia River below the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge late Thursday night, according to officials.

The search for the vehicle began after DC Fire and EMS were notified by a 911 caller, just before 11 p.m., of a possible car in the river. Track marks were found showing the vehicle going into the water, leading to the search.

A search was conducted by land, water and air with use of fireboats. Help was given in the form of the U.S. Coast Guard, the Metropolitan Police Department Harbor Division, the U.S. Park Police's Eagle helicopter and MPD's helicopter.

Water search below S. Capitol St Bridge. Witnesses report seeing vehicle go into water. Track marks located leading to water. Search by land, water & air in progress utilizing Fireboats, @uscoastguard, @DCPoliceDept harbor & @usparkpolicepio Eagle helicopter. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/7AeRVO2kC0 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) April 21, 2023

Within the first hour of the search, the submerged vehicle was found, according to an 11:48 p.m. tweet from DC Fire and EMS.

Update water search under S. Capitol St bridge. A submerged vehicle has been located. @DCPoliceDept Harbor Div. divers with assistance from our Fireboats will enter the water and conduct a search. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/P5BZhpZKmd — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) April 21, 2023

Authorities said that one man was found dead inside the recovered car. "Sadly, this will be a recovery rather than a rescue," DC Fire and EMS said in their 12:44 a.m. update from Friday.

Divers with the DC Police continued to search the water after the discovery of the vehicle as well as the one person inside and unfortunately more victims were found. In the area around where the submerged vehicle was located, less than an hour after the initial recovery, a man and a woman were found dead, according to authorities.

DC firefighters and the Office of Unified Communications are right now investigating to try and determine why rescuers were initially dispatched to the wrong location. They began searching for the car around the 11th Street Bridge instead of the Frederick Douglas Bridge.

A spokeswoman for the OUC hopes to have answers for the public within a few hours.

It’s not clear if it was a mistake by the caller or the call taker at this point. It’s also not clear how long the mistake held up the rescue. But radio traffic recorded by OpenMhz.com makes it clear it was long minutes.

The mistake was first reported by former WUSA9 reporter Dave Statter on his Twitter feed @Statter911.

Investigators are still working to determine how to car ended up in the water. The people found in the water have not yet been identified.

This is a developing story. We are working to confirm additional information. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.