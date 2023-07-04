Arson investigation launched after apartment fire in Prince George's County

The responding firefighters described the fire as 'well advanced' when they arrived and a second alarm was requested.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A person is in custody after a suspected arson fire late Thursday night at a Prince George's County apartment complex that left families displaced, firefighters injured, and sparked an investigation into how it started.

Crews with the Prince George's County Fire Department responded to the complex, located on Huntley Square Drive, off of Brinkley Road, in Temple Hills, around 11:11 p.m. after receiving a report of a structure fire. Once at the scene, firefighters found a three-story, garden-style apartment building with heavy flames showing.

The responding firefighters described the fire as "well advanced" when they arrived and a second alarm was requested. At 1:17 a.m., the fire department tweeted that the fire was put out and crews were monitoring hot spots.

More from Huntley Square: 2 PGFD fire fighters transported for evaluation. Fire is out, crews monitoring hot spots. Fire Investigators on scene. @PGCountyOEM on scene assisting 8 adults, 2 children displaced. — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) April 7, 2023

Two firefighters were taken to an area hospital to be evaluated for minor injuries suffered during the fire fight.

The Prince George's County Office of Emergency Management responded to the scene to assist those who were displaced from their homes – eight adults and two children.

One person that was in the building recalled to WUSA9's Jess Arnold the moments they found out about the fire.

"Knocks on the door, so on and so forth, 'It's a fire; it's a fire.' Grabbed my clothes, ran outside, and I mean, we just kind of stood there and looked until the fire department came," the resident said. "I mean, it happened so fast. You know, it went so quick. You get the knock and the next thing you know it's like the whole building's on fire."