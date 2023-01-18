MPD: Shooting in SE DC causes crash that leaves 8 injured including 4 juveniles

Police say all injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

WASHINGTON — Police say eight people were injured Wednesday evening, including four juveniles, after a crash in Southeast D.C. spurred by a shooting.

Around 5:45 p.m., a call regarding the incident came into the Metropolitan Police Department.

Detectives claim two cars were involved in a crash in the 1300 block of Congress Street, Southeast, near the Park Vista Apartments.

A shooting, where no one was hit, is said to have caused the crash. Investigators say a person fired at one of the cars involved, leading to the collision.

Police say all injuries are being considered non-life-threatening in this incident, and the number of people injured was directly confirmed by an EMS Supervisor.

Detectives have not yet identified any of the victims involved in the crash, besides saying four minors were involved.

There is no word as to what led up to the shooting or who shot at which car.

Detectives are conducting interviews and reviewing evidence in this ongoing and active investigation.

This is all the information available at this time.

