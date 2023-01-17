Woman killed, man and boy injured in Southeast DC shooting

The 5000 block of Benning Road in blocked for investigation.

WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a deadly triple shooting that occurred Tuesday night in Southeast D.C.

Around 8:51 p.m., a call came into the police department regarding a shooting in the 5000 block of Benning Road, Southeast near a Shell gas station and Moon Star Carry-Out.

At the scene, officers discovered a man in his mid-20s and 15-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said they were both found conscious and breathing.

A woman believed to be in her 30s-40s was also found at the scene. Police say she was found with a gunshot wound to her head inside the gas station and pronounced dead.

Detectives say a portion of Benning Road was closed for investigation following the shooting. There is no word on when it will reopen to drivers.

After reviewing surveillance footage from a nearby Shell gas station, investigators say it appears the suspect came around the front of the gas station and opened fire on the teenager and man, who were standing outside. When the 15-year-old was shot at, he retrieved a gun from his waistband and began firing back.

Police said it was still unclear whose gunfire hit and killed the woman, who was inside Moon Star Carry-Out when the shooting started. Officers are on the lookout for a man wearing all black in this case.

The 15-year-old will be charged for carrying a pistol without a license and other unrelated gun charges after being released from an area hospital, according to police.

This is all the information available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with WUSA9 as we follow this incident and provide updates.