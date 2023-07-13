Shooting on Howard University campus leaves man dead

WASHINGTON — A man was shot to death on Howard University's campus in Northwest D.C. Thursday morning, sparking a homicide investigation.
Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area of 6th Street Northwest and W Street Northwest after ShotSpotter, a gun detection system, alerted them to shots fired in the area around 6 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but was pronounced dead a short time after.
No information has been released about the victim, this includes his age and name. Police are working to develop a motive and suspect(s) in the shooting case.
A Howard University public safety spokesperson says preliminary details indicate the man shot, and potential suspects, are not affiliated with the university. Those on campus are asked to avoid the area while police continue their investigation.
According to MPD, there have been a total of 129 homicides across the District as of Wednesday, which is an increase of 17% compared to the previous year. Within the same period of time in 2022, there were 110 recorded homicides.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.
