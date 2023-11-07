Shooting at convenience store leaves man dead in Prince George's County

PGPD confirmed to WUSA9 that the store was open at the time of the shooting.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man was shot and killed inside a Prince George's County convenience store early Tuesday morning, leaving police searching for answers and sparking a homicide investigation.

Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) responded to High Point Grocery and Tobacco shop, located on Wheeler Road, in Oxon Hill around 4:40 a.m. after a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a man inside of the store suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting victim was pronounced dead at the location. No information has been released identifying the victim, this includes his name and age.

The police department is working to develop a motive and suspect(s) in the homicide case.

Anyone with information who wants to contact Crime Solvers may call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)