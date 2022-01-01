4 shot in PG County New Year's Eve

Four people were shot Friday in Capitol Heights and hours later PGPD found a man dead from a gunshot wound in a Clinton residence.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The Prince George's County Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured four people New Year's Eve in Capitol Heights.

Police told WUSA9 the shooting occurred at around 10:30 p.m. Friday on Cindy Lane around the 6400 block of Central Avenue. One man and three male teenagers were shot, PGPD says.

The man who was shot drove himself to Central Avenue and called police to send help, police say. The man was taken by first responders to a nearby hospital and is being treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.

Shortly after, police were notified of three teenagers seeking treatment at a nearby hospital who had also been shot. Police determined they were also shot on Cindy Lane and say their injuries are all nonlife-threatening.

Police do not have a suspect for the shooting and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

This Capitol Heights shooting came hours before PG County officers found a man dead in a Clinton home around 1:40 a.m. Saturday.

Police tweeted that officers were dispatched to a residence in the area of the 6000 block of Plata Street for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived they found a man unresponsive with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was confirmed dead.