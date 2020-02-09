DC Police: Officer shoots man in Southeast

D.C. Police Chief Pete Newsham is expected to address the public at a news conference sometime this afternoon.

WASHINGTON — A police officer shot a man in Southeast DC Wednesday afternoon, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 blk of Orange Street, SE. An adult male was shot and is currently unconscious and not breathing, police said.

At this time, it is unclear how many others were injured from the shooting or any further details regarding the shooting. The victim has not yet been identified.

Police have not indicated what exactly led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more information becomes available.

Back in May, D.C. Police investigated a shooting in Southeast that also prompted a response from Police Chief Peter Newsham after an officer in his department was shot while on duty.

A D.C. Police spokesperson said that an officer was shot by a suspect on May 12. It was not believed that any of the responding officers shot their guns at any point in the exchange with the suspect.

The call came in shortly after 2 p.m. for a shooting in the 3400 block of A Street, SE, and a large police presence was noted by witnesses on Twitter.

Officers originally responded to the area because the alleged suspect was being asked to leave a property in which he/she was reportedly not supposed to be on. This led to the suspect firing a weapon at one of the officers and striking them, according to D.C. Police.