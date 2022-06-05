Suspect arrested by Secret Service following Northwest DC crash

Secret Service investigators say it appears the crash happened because a suspect was fleeing law enforcement.

WASHINGTON — An early morning crash in Northwest D.C. led to a suspect being arrested by the United States Secret Service.

Secret Service officers were called to the scene of a two-car crash at 12th Street and Massachusetts Avenue NW just before 2 a.m., a spokesperson said. Once there, officers discovered a major accident scene.

The spokesperson said people were hurt in the crash, but did not say how many people were hurt, and did not provide information about the severity of those injuries.

Secret Service officers took one person into custody. Information about the suspect has not been released.

Officers believe the person they arrested was fleeing law enforcement at the time of the crash, but the circumstances surrounding the crash are not known at this time.

The spokesperson said more information is expected to be released later Friday in a statement.