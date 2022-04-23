Police identity 19-year-old fatally shot by Secret Service at Peruvian ambassador's DC home

A man from Germantown, Md., who was fatally shot by Secret Service officers in connection to a burglary at Ambassador Oswaldo de Rivero's home, has been identified.

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department identified a 19-year-old Maryland man fatally shot by U.S Secret Service (USSS) officers in Northwest D.C. on Wednesday.

Investigators say Gordon Casey of Germantown was shot by officers amid a burglary at the residence of Oswaldo de Rivero, the ambassador for the Peruvian Embassy.

Shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday, USSS officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Garrison Street for the reported burglary.

When they arrived, officers noticed multiple broken windows and found Casey in the ambassador’s backyard, armed with a long metal pole. Secret Service officers repeatedly demanded Casey to drop his weapon, according to MPD.

After Casey refused to drop the pole, a USSS officer discharged a “department issued electronic control device (EDC)” toward him, MPD says.

When the ECD device had no effect on Casey, police say two Secret Service officers fired their service pistols at him. He was struck, MPD says.

DC Fire and EMS arrived at the scene to attempt lifesaving care, but Casey was declared dead. Police say his body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an investigation.

MPD and the Peruvian embassy says neither the ambassador, de Rivero, nor his family were injured during the incident.

The Secret Service will continue investigating the burglary at the home because the agency’s uniformed division is tasked with protecting foreign diplomats in the D.C. area. MPD’s Force Investigations Team is investigating the case of the two USSS officers fatally shooting Casey.

The two USSS officers involved in the shooting have not been identified by police.

Police did not release any information on a possible motive in this case.

Anyone with information about the case should call police at 202-727-9099.