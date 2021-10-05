Police: Road rage leads to shooting in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police say a woman's car was shot at multiple times after an argument ensued at a crash scene in Southeast D.C.
According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) on Sunday at around 3 pm, on Benning Rd Southeast the woman and suspect were involved in a traffic dispute.
The victim reported to police that she was driving in the area of 4801 Benning Road Northeast when another vehicle reported that his car was struck.
As the two victims involved in the crash went to exchange information with the suspect, that suspect became angry and refused to continue, the police report said.
The victim began to take pictures of the suspect's car and then attempted to drive away, MPD stated in a report. As the victim began to leave the suspect began to fire at her car. The woman reported seeing the gun as the suspect was firing at her.
The suspect then allegedly began to follow her throughout several streets when she was able to lose the suspect. per MPD. The suspect fled the area.
The police say there were no injuries to any party involved. The victim reported to the police that she heard more than 4 shots.
The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo.
Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news. Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.