Police: Road rage leads to shooting in Southeast DC

Police are searching for the suspect.

WASHINGTON — Police say a woman's car was shot at multiple times after an argument ensued at a crash scene in Southeast D.C.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) on Sunday at around 3 pm, on Benning Rd Southeast the woman and suspect were involved in a traffic dispute.

The victim reported to police that she was driving in the area of 4801 Benning Road Northeast when another vehicle reported that his car was struck.

As the two victims involved in the crash went to exchange information with the suspect, that suspect became angry and refused to continue, the police report said.

The victim began to take pictures of the suspect's car and then attempted to drive away, MPD stated in a report. As the victim began to leave the suspect began to fire at her car. The woman reported seeing the gun as the suspect was firing at her.

The suspect then allegedly began to follow her throughout several streets when she was able to lose the suspect. per MPD. The suspect fled the area.

The police say there were no injuries to any party involved. The victim reported to the police that she heard more than 4 shots.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo.