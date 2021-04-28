Man shot in the head in DC road rage incident has died, police say

Police are still searching for the woman who shot the man, and are now offering a $25,000 reward.

WASHINGTON — Police say a man who was shot in the head during a road rage incident in Northwest D.C. has died from his injuries. Homicide detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are still searching for the suspect in this case and are offering a $25,000 reward for anyone who has information that leads to her arrest.

The violent confrontation happened near the Naval Observatory on Massachusetts Avenue, NW on April 15. MPD investigators believe the shooting happened after a woman sideswiped a vehicle on the road.

According to a police report on the incident, a witness who was in the vehicle with the victim told police they were driving northbound on Massachusetts Avenue when they were sideswiped. The witness said the man and woman both got out of their cars and had a verbal altercation following the collision.

The witness told police they both got back in their cars and continued northbound. Then, the suspect pulled her car in front of the victim's SUV in order to block their path, according to the witness in the police report.

The man in the SUV attempted to go around the woman's car, according to the report. That's when the woman pulled out a gun and fired several rounds at the SUV, striking the victim in the back of the head.

The victim, now identified as 49 year-old Oscar Rodas, of District Heights, Maryland died from his injuries at the hospital on Tuesday, April 27, according to police.