Man arrested in Costa Rica for Northeast DC Maserati road-rage shooting

Months after a woman was shot while driving with two kids in the car, police say the man responsible for firing the gun has been arrested.

Months after a woman was shot while driving in Northeast, police have arrested the man they say fired the gun.

According to D.C. Police, the shooting happened on Eastern Avenue in May. Kenneth Miles Davis Jr. allegedly shot at a car where a woman and children were inside during what police describe as a road rage incident.

Police released a video shortly after the shooting showing a person, officers believe to be 42-year-old Davis, getting out of a Maserati before taking out a gun and firing multiple times. The shooting hit a woman, causing her to crash the car, police say.

Officers say after the shooting, Davis got back into his car and drove away.

After months of searching, D.C. Police say officers in Costa Rica located Davis. He has been arrested and will be extradited to D.C.

Davis faces charges of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Gun.

