DC Police increases reward for illegal gun tips

WASHINGTON — One gun had a special trigger that can make it a rapid fire automatic. Another gun was a .50 caliber rifle that can punch a whole through a person at a thousand yards away. These, and many more guns on display Friday, were seized over the past few years by the Metropolitan Police Department.

"MPD and its partners confiscated over 3,100 illegal guns in 2022. Guns are not manufactured here in D.C., and there are no gun stores in the District," said Interim DC Police Chief Ashan Benedict.

DC’s Interim Police Chief stood by federal law enforcement, explaining that many of these guns come from Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia.

"That southern 95 corridor. It’s just a lot easier in those states to obtain firearms and they have certain connections and then ultimately they end up in the District," said ATF Special Agent in Charge Craig Kailmai.

"A majority of those guns spend about 8 to 9 years in the secondary market, meaning they were bought 8 or 9 years ago, legally in a gun store somewhere," added Benedict.

One thing that police are seeing more of: ghost guns. Many bear the "P80" mark ,which means Polymer 80. 80% of the gun comes pre-assembled and the other 20% requires simple drilling. You put the two together after ordering a kit and end up with a gun with no traceable serial number.

To help stop this, D.C. is upping the cash reward this summer for tips leading to gun seizures and arrests.

"It will now come with a minimum cash reward of $1,000 and a maximum of $2500," explained Benedict.

Tips on ghost guns like these will now get a $5,000 bonus. Police hope to beat the $159,000 they paid out in tips last year.