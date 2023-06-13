Guns temporarily taken from Fairfax Co. residents 108 times in 9 months, new dashboard shows

The dashboard data also shows that 92% of the ESROs were connected to men and 63% of the people at the center of the 108 cases were white.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A new dashboard gives a look at the more than 100 instances of firearms temporarily being taken from people in the last nine months in Fairfax County as part of Virginia's Red Flag Law.

The commonwealth's Red Flag Law was passed in 2020 and allows law enforcement to temporarily take weapons away from someone who may pose a danger to themselves or others. These "Red Flag Orders" are known as Emergency Substantial Risk Orders (ESROs) in Virginia.

On Tuesday, Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano released a dashboard showing the data from over the last nine months in Fairfax County. The dashboard tracks open cases in real-time and helps raise awareness for Red Flag Laws in the community.

According to the dashboard, 108 total Red Flag cases have been opened since May 2022, with 15 cases being the most ESROs opened in one month in March 2023.

Of those 108 cases, 30% involved an individual between 25 and 34.

The dashboard data also shows that 92% of the ESROs were connected to men and 63% of the people at the center of the 108 cases were white.

"As the public learns more and more about this they use it more and more. What is important with this dashboard is it not only explains how the process works but it shows the community that this is a thing that's attainable, it's a thing that's common," said Descano. "If you call for help and ask for a red flag law order you are not an outlier you are a regular person in Fairfax County who is asking for help and that they should reach out and ask for help and not feel shy about it."

In Virginia, the following people can request an ERSO:

Family Members

Guardians

Domestic Partners

Romantic Partners or Dates

Parent of a Child in Common

Roommates

Police Officers

Mental Health Professionals

Click here to see the data dashboard and learn more about the process behind Red Flag Orders.