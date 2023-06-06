Yes, the date of the 100th homicide in DC has been earlier than usual the last couple years | VERIFY

The District marked its 100th reported homicide of 2023 on Tuesday, continuing a recent trend of increased murder rates.

WASHINGTON — A shooting at a gas station on Tuesday evening in Southeast D.C. marked the 100th homicide of 2023 for the District.

"We have to have a city that says, ‘enough is enough’ we won't tolerate people using guns and killing our children," Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said in May, "and I've said it in every way I know how.”

Is the date of the 100th homicide in Washington D.C. earlier recently than in years past?

Yes, the 100th homicide of the year has happened earlier in the last couple years than the 15-year average.

The overall increase in violent crime in Washington D.C. includes an increase in the frequency of homicides.

Last year, the 100th homicide happened on June 19. In both 2021 and 2020, the milestone occurred in the middle of July. Before that, the last time the 100th homicide came as early as July was 2008. The DC Police Union said in a statement after the 100th homicide of 2021 that it was the earliest that number had been reached since 2003.

Over the last 15 years, the average date of the 100th homicide was Sept. 16.

So we can verify that the 100th homicide of the year has come earlier than usual over the last couple years, and this year has been worse than average so far, too.

Date of 100th recorded homicide in Washington D.C.: