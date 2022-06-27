On Friday, the United States Supreme Court overturned its Roe v. Wade decision, effectively making abortion a states’ rights issue.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — While many people frame the debate over abortion from the Christian and secular perspectives, some other religious groups in America are asking the public to remember their opinions on the issue too.

On Friday, the United States Supreme Court overturned its Roe v. Wade decision, effectively making abortion a states’ rights issue.

The decision was immediately applauded by many Christians across the country.

“The decision brings greater value to every human being, both unborn and born today,” said Josh Kappes, vice president of Love Life, a non-profit religious organization based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

However, other Christian groups worry the decision may have infringed on the religious freedoms of other religious groups in America.

“There are lots of faith traditions, Judaism, mainline protestant traditions that actually support abortion rights,” said Catholics for Choice President Jamie Manson.

#RoeVsWade | We spoke to @SheilaKatz1, president of the National Council of Jewish Women (@NCJW), about how Jewish women feel about #SCOTUS' decision. She says, in Judaism, abortion is permitted: "This decision violates our religious freedom." (@wusa9) pic.twitter.com/rEuIhei2ce — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) June 28, 2022

HEART, a non-profit Muslim women’s group with staffers in the D.C. area, agreed with that assertion online.

The organization posted a statement online that claimed reproductive justice is inherently Islamic.

“We will always assert that Muslims have the freedom to make decisions over [their] own bodies”, HEART’s statement reads.

On Friday, in D.C., Ilhan Omar, one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress, added the government should protect the liberties of all groups regardless of who they pray to.

“It is not for people who believe in one kind of God, it is supposed to be for every single person in this country,” she said.

Some Jewish women aren’t happy either.

Sheila Katz serves as CEO of the National Council of Jewish Women and says her organization has already raised over $225,000 for its fund for abortion access.

“Abortion is permitted and sometimes required in Jewish tradition when the mother or pregnant person's life is at risk,” she said.

Katz said the Supreme Court’s decision violates the religious freedom of Jewish people in America.

“The Supreme Court just decided when life begins, according to one narrow perspective, of religious tradition, and it completely ignores minority religions,” she said.

Katz added the National Council of Jewish Women is considering potential lawsuits, around the country, regarding religious freedoms.