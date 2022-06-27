Abortion funds have seen an influx of donations since the overturning of Roe V. Wade

In the D.C. region, abortion funds have received hundreds of thousands of dollars. That includes the DC Abortion Fund, which has raised over $231,000.

WASHINGTON — With Roe v. Wade overturned, abortion has already become illegal in many states. This means many patients will have to travel long distances if they choose to get the procedure. This could be a costly endeavor for many.

On social media, many are calling on people to donate to abortion funds, as a way to support those traveling for abortions. Celebrities like Lizzo have taken to Twitter to say they will make large donations as well.

Our team reached out to many of the local abortion funds to break down just how much money has been raised.

DC ABORTION FUND:

As of Monday afternoon, the DC Abortion Fund had raised $231,859 in the time since the Dobbs decision was decided on Friday morning.

"Every single dollar is going to go to pay for someone's abortion," said Bethany Del Castillo, from the DC Abortion Fund.

The DC Abortion Fund is a 501(c)(3) that "makes grants to pregnant people in the DC area, as well as those traveling to the area, who cannot afford the full cost of an abortion," according to their website.

Del Castillo said that these services are offered to those getting services in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

"Everyone is so overwhelmed by the community," she said. "And I've been saying community is what's going to get us through."

BALTIMORE ABORTION FUND:

As of Monday afternoon, the Baltimore Abortion Fund had raised over $130,000 since the Dobbs decision, according to a statement from the organization.

"Abortion access is both an urgent and ongoing public health crisis," a statement read. "For years, escalating attacks on reproductive care have disproportionally harmed people of color, those with limited incomes, and other groups that already face discrimination in our healthcare system."

The Baltimore Abortion Fund is a non-profit formed in 2014 that "provides financial assistance and practical support to individuals who live in or travel to Maryland for abortion care," according to their website.

"We will not let this moment define our future," the organization wrote in a statement. "The Baltimore Abortion Fund is committed to building a world where abortion isn't just legal - it's accessible, affordable, and destigmatized."

STIGMA RELIEF FUND, WHOLE WOMAN'S HEALTH ALLIANCE:

In a short statement, the Whole Woman's Health Alliance wrote that online donations have been on the rise since the Dobbs decision on Friday; they've increased by over 100%.

"In other words, since Friday morning, we have doubled the amount raised online versus year-to-date through Thursday, June 24th," the organization wrote in a statement.

The Stigma Relief Fund is an abortion fund serving patients at the nine Whole Woman's Health Clinics, including the location in Charlottesville, Virginia.

PLANNED PARENTHOOD ACTION FUND:

Planned Parenthood has reported significant donations since the Dobbs decision on Friday. In the 24 hours following the Supreme Court decision, the organization reported a "40-fold total increase in donations compared to a typical day."

"This is just the beginning," said Kelley Robinson, the Vice President of Advocacy and Organizing. "And we won't back down. When our health and rights are under attack -- as they are right now like never before -- Planned Parenthood supporters stand strong..."

Robinson said that more than half of the donors in that 24-hour period were new donors.

NATIONAL RIGHT TO LIFE COMMITTEE, INC:

Our team reached out to the National Right to Life Committee to request fundraising information. At this time, the organization declined to provide this data.

