Virginia clinic founded in faith supports abortion access post-Roe

Falls Church Healthcare Center reassures patients from Virginia and beyond who feared their appointments may be canceled.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — The Supreme Court’s overturn of the landmark abortion-rights case, Roe vs. Wade, has some people questioning the future of abortion access in our area. It’s also sparked a religious debate among some groups. WUSA9 headed to Falls Church to speak with one clinic that provides abortion services.

The Falls Church Healthcare Center said they’ve had a ton of calls from patients asking about their appointments.

Leaders there are focused on health care – even though the clinic was founded in faith.

“When people think of this as a religious issue, people are just thinking about one specific religious expression. And it's important to realize that many other different religious expressions exist that do support abortion access,” said Mike Schienberg, development director.

With abortion rights no longer being federally protected, Schienberg said religion is often at the center of the discussion.

"Our owner and our director founded this center because this is something which she felt was really dear to her faith. You have many people of faith who also feel that abortion should be legal in most or all cases,” he said.

He said since the ruling came down on Friday, some patients have been concerned whether they’ll be able to keep their appointments.

“Patients are calling in asking if this affects them, if we still have their appointments? And the answer is yes,” he said.

The Supreme Court ruling sends the power back to the states to determine whether abortion access will be available. Virginia Gov. Glen Youngkin has called for a law to ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy – but, as of now, Virginia law permits abortions up to about 26 weeks.

“It's also just a really a health issue. It is safer for somebody to terminate a pregnancy than to carry it to term … especially in certain cases with maternal mortality. This may be the best option for some people,” Schienberg said.

Statistically speaking, Schienberg said abortions are common.

"One in four women in this country have abortions and they have it for very different reasons. For some, it may very well be an incompatibility with life. For some, it may be a financial decision," he said.