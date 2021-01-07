Questions surround Kennedy Street construction project after recent collapse

According to D.C. officials, the property is owned by “Ralph Kennedy LLC” and “10Square Development."

WASHINGTON — Questions continue to swirl around the development that collapsed in a Northwest DC neighborhood Thursday.

Around 3:30 pm, a five-story condominium project collapsed at 916 Kennedy Street in Northwest DC.

Firefighters rescued one construction worker who was trapped in the rubble. That person is currently recovering in the hospital.

Around 4:30 pm, 10Square Development’s website showed a design named “The Ralph” that was to be built at 916 Kennedy Street NW site. However, less than an hour later, The Ralph design was taken down from the development firm’s webpage.

The website said The Ralph was supposed to include 11 condominium units. The initial target for construction to be completed at the site was early 2021, according to the firm.

Some neighbors had complaints about the construction project.

Maliendo Caliendo and her husband Edward Constable own the property next door that was damaged. They said they had expressed concerns to the District in 2019 that the construction site was infringing on their property.

Edward Constable was in the building next door when the collapse on Kennedy Street occurred. Luckily, he's alright. He and his wife said they made complaints to DC about the construction site infringing on their property in their past.

“And, the city in our view, did not do a thorough review of it,” said Caliendo.

10Square Development lists Beck Vissat as its founder and principal on its website. He also said he is the representative for Ralph Kennedy LLC.

He told WUSA9 the property is owned by Ralph Kennedy LLC. He provided the following statement on the incident.