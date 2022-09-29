1 dead after house fire in Anne Arundel County

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — One person is dead after a house fire in Anne Arundel County Thursday morning, according to fire officials.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to Patuxent Mobile Estates, off of Sands Road, in Lothian to find a mobile home in flames, with visible fire showing.

The Dunkirk and Prince George's County fire departments also arrived at the scene to help maintain the fire that trapped a person inside.

According to the fire department, by 10:16 a.m., the fire was under control, but unfortunately one person died due to the incident.

The person is confirmed to be an adult, but no other information regarding their identity has been released.

9/29 Truck 5 & Chief 5 responded to Anne Arundel Co for a house fire with a person trapped in Patuxent Mobile Estates. @PGFDNews arrived with fire showing from a mobile home. TK5 arrived shortly thereafter & conducted searches, opened up, ventilated & controlled utilities… (1/2) pic.twitter.com/8bFvL7t26v — Dunkirk VFD (@DunkirkVFD) September 30, 2022

The cause of the fire has not been released. The incident is under investigation by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department's Fire Investigation Bureau.

FATAL FIRE: Patuxent mobile estates in Lothian, MD. Fire is extinguished and AACo fire investigators are on scene, investigating the cause. 1 adult fatality. pic.twitter.com/JhnfYSx48D — Anne Arundel County Fire Department (@AACoFD) September 29, 2022