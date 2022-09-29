1 dead after house fire in Anne Arundel County

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — One person is dead after a house fire in Anne Arundel County Thursday morning, according to fire officials.
The Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to Patuxent Mobile Estates, off of Sands Road, in Lothian to find a mobile home in flames, with visible fire showing.
The Dunkirk and Prince George's County fire departments also arrived at the scene to help maintain the fire that trapped a person inside.
According to the fire department, by 10:16 a.m., the fire was under control, but unfortunately one person died due to the incident.
The person is confirmed to be an adult, but no other information regarding their identity has been released.
The cause of the fire has not been released. The incident is under investigation by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department's Fire Investigation Bureau.
Read More:
Watch Next: Fire hydrants lacked enough water as apartments burned, Prince George's County fire officials say
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.