Men wanted for string of ATM robberies, Fairfax Police say

FAIRFAX, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects they believe are responsible for a string of ATM robberies in and around Fairfax County.

Fairfax County Police released a video Friday of two suspects as they forced their way through a glass door of an Exxon gas station on Ox Road. According to investigators, the two suspects broke into the gas station just after 4 a.m. on July 19. The pair then used a dolly to load an ATM onto a van before driving away in an unknown direction.

Detectives say both suspects are believed to be men. One is described as standing around six feet tall and wearing a mask and light gray hoodie. The second suspect was last seen wearing a black hoodie. Both wore gloves while stealing the ATM.

Officials claim they have connected the suspects to three other similar incidents.

On Sept. 22, two or three men tried to break into a BP Gas Station on Edsall Road just before 1 a.m. The suspects reportedly tried to use a crowbar to open the door but were unable to get inside. The men later showed up at a Dollar Power on Commerce Street 30 minutes later. Police say the men tried to remove the ATM from that location but could not move it. The suspects eventually left in a black Infiniti SUV.

Investigators say the suspects are also connected to similar incidents at Serenity Nails and Spa on Rolling Road and a Sunoco Gas Station on Franconia Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Bureau at (703) 246-7800. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crimes Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

