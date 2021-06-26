Police: 66-year-old Bethesda man found dead in his home

Geoffrey Biddle of Bethesda was found dead after what police said was from an apparent gunshot wound.

BETHESDA, Md. — Montgomery County police are investigating the death of a man they say was found shot dead in his Bethesda home on Thursday.

Geoffrey Biddle, 66, of Bethesda, was found dead after what police said was from an apparent gunshot wound. According to authorities, Montgomery County police officers were dispatched to Biddle's home on Windsor Lane in Bethesda on Thursday after friends reported that he had not shown up for work.

Once at the home, police said they found Biddle dead inside the home. Police said a subsequent autopsy determined that Biddle had been shot. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Montgomery County Police said there are no suspects in custody and the investigation into Biddle's death is ongoing.

According to The Washington Post, Biddle was the former manager of Chevy Chase Village for 15 years – leaving his position back in 2009. Biddle served as the assistant village manager, then later becoming the village manager.