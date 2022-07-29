11 people shot in 6 separate DC shootings within 12-hour span

One person has died due to injuries sustained in the shootings.

WASHINGTON — Police say 11 people were shot in D.C. within a span of less than 12 hours in six separate shootings, sparking multiple investigations.

The first shooting left three people injured in Southeast D.C. Friday morning. Officers were called to Martin Luther King Avenue SE, nearby Lebaum Street SE, around 11:45 a.m. where two men were transported from the scene for treatment. The third victim, a woman, walked to a local hospital to be treated for her non-life threatening gunshot wound.

At 3:07 p.m. officers were called to a separate shooting on Wheeler Road SE, nearby Valley Avenue SE, to find a man fatally shot. A homicide investigation is underway.

Just over an hour later, at 4:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to Shepherd Street NW, off of Kansas Avenue NW, where they found a man shot. He was conscious and breathing at the scene.

Later police were called to a double shooting just before 9 p.m. on Alabama Avenue SE, nearby F Street SE. Officers found two people, a man and a woman, shot. The man was found unconscious while the woman was found conscious and breathing.

Soon after, at 9:13 p.m., police responded to another double shooting at Darrington Street SW, Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SW. One of the two men found were stated to be unconscious, the other victim was conscious and breathing.

Just two minutes later, officers reported to Rhode Island Avenue NE, nearby Montana Avenue NE, after a call about another double shooting. According to police, both men were found conscious and breathing.

The victims' identities have not been released. No arrests have been made in these shootings.

According to DC Police, there has been 125 homicides and 811 assault with a deadly weapon incidents across the District this year as of July 29.