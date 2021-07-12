Memorial held for 17-year-old murdered in Prince William County

“I think our young people are being immersed in the glorification of carrying a gun," Prince William Co. Police Chief Pete Newsham said.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — An act of gun violence, that's what killed Anthony Cruz-Santos,17, according to his family. On Saturday, a memorial service and call to action was held in his memory.

He was murdered on July 12, 2021. Prince William County Police say a 19-year-old, using an illegal weapon, was the trigger man.

Change is now what his family and friends want. Since his murder, multiple arrest have been made and several charges against suspects have been filed. Edwin Santos and Anthony were cousins.

“What we thought we knew then, is not what we know now and it's just constantly evolving. Just hearing all the things that have to be told in order to seek justice has been something that I never would have experienced,” Santos said about hearing the details about his cousin's murder.

His murder has forged new community relationships, with the goal of getting more people committed to the work of eradicating gun violence.

Santos says he and his family will now work with the Prince William County Chapter of Moms Demand Action.

“My aunt will be the victims lead and I will be the student lead. We just want to raise our voices to address the issues and gather the whole community to be able to do it together,” Santos said.

Prince William County Police Chief Pete Newsham said illegal firearms on the streets are destroying families and communities. “Take the illegal firearm out of that equation, Anthony's still here and that 19-year-old isn't facing decades in jail.”

Newsham added he and all the officers in the county are committed to getting as many illegal guns off the streets and he’s asking everyone, to think before pulling the trigger during confrontations.