Roads closed in NE DC due to police-involved shooting investigation

This is the second police-involved shooting reported in the District in the last 24 hours.

WASHINGTON — A police-involved shooting investigation has shut down several roads in Northeast D.C. Wednesday morning, D.C. Police said.

Traffic is closed on eastbound and westbound New York Avenue Northeast between 4th Street Northeast and North Capitol Streets Northeast due to an "ongoing police investigation," police said.

D.C. Police Department's 5th District Commander told WUSA9 that the incident is a police-involved shooting.

At the scene, WUSA9's Matt Gregory said there is a car brushed up against a tree. He said it appears that the car hit a tree and there is another car to the left it. He said police are putting their main focus on the vehicle while investigating.

Further details about the police investigation have not been released.

At this time, it is unknown when the roads will reopen.

This story is developing. WUSA9 will continue to provide the latest updates as additional information becomes available.

So this is the car that appears to be the focal point of what police are calling the officer-involved shooting. It’s right in front of the Hyatt Place alone New York Ave. @wusa9 #getupdc pic.twitter.com/HhXDZYU1A9 — Matt Gregory (@MattGregoryNews) August 25, 2021

Just got to the scene of what @DCPoliceDept is calling an “officer involved shooting.” It’s along New York Ave and North Capitol. @wusa9 #getupdc pic.twitter.com/ikQNn5rNBS — Matt Gregory (@MattGregoryNews) August 25, 2021

Traffic will be closed on New York Avenue NE both Eastbound and Westbound between 4th Street NE and North Capitol Streets NE due to an ongoing police investigation. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 25, 2021

In a separate incident in D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department is investigating another shooting in Southeast by police that left a man injured.

According to D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee, the incident began Tuesday after officers observed alleged narcotic usage in the area. Contee said the officer told the man to leave before noticing the man may have been armed and attempted to stop him. That's when police claim the man took out the gun. Contee reports that the officer told the man to stop before the officer shot at the man.