Roads closed in NE DC due to police-involved shooting investigation

WASHINGTON — A police-involved shooting investigation has shut down several roads in Northeast D.C. Wednesday morning, D.C. Police said.
Traffic is closed on eastbound and westbound New York Avenue Northeast between 4th Street Northeast and North Capitol Streets Northeast due to an "ongoing police investigation," police said.
D.C. Police Department's 5th District Commander told WUSA9 that the incident is a police-involved shooting.
At the scene, WUSA9's Matt Gregory said there is a car brushed up against a tree. He said it appears that the car hit a tree and there is another car to the left it. He said police are putting their main focus on the vehicle while investigating.
Further details about the police investigation have not been released.
At this time, it is unknown when the roads will reopen.
This story is developing. WUSA9 will continue to provide the latest updates as additional information becomes available.
In a separate incident in D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department is investigating another shooting in Southeast by police that left a man injured.
TOP STORY: DC Police: Investigation underway after Southeast shooting involving officer leaves a man injured
According to D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee, the incident began Tuesday after officers observed alleged narcotic usage in the area. Contee said the officer told the man to leave before noticing the man may have been armed and attempted to stop him. That's when police claim the man took out the gun. Contee reports that the officer told the man to stop before the officer shot at the man.
The man shot was reportedly conscious and breathing Tuesday evening, according to the last condition update from D.C. Police. The officer was not injured in the shooting.
