x
DC

DC Police: Investigation underway after Southeast shooting involving officer leaves a man injured

The shooting happened in the 1700 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast, according to the department.
Credit: WUSA9

WASHINGTON — An investigation is underway after a shooting early Monday evening in Southeast that involves a police officer of the department. The shooting has left a man with a gunshot injury, according to D.C. Police in a statement to WUSA9.

The man shot is reportedly conscious and breathing, according to a condition update from D.C. Police. 

No further information has been released by D.C. Police, including context about what led to the shooting or the identity of the man shot. 

WUSA9 will continue to update this story as more information comes into our newsroom.

Police are still working to identify any suspects.

