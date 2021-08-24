DC Police: Investigation underway after Southeast shooting involving officer leaves a man injured

The shooting happened in the 1700 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast, according to the department.

WASHINGTON — An investigation is underway after a shooting early Monday evening in Southeast that involves a police officer of the department. The shooting has left a man with a gunshot injury, according to D.C. Police in a statement to WUSA9.

The man shot is reportedly conscious and breathing, according to a condition update from D.C. Police.

No further information has been released by D.C. Police, including context about what led to the shooting or the identity of the man shot.

