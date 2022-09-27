x
DC

DC police in standoff with murder suspect who shot at officers, barricaded himself in home

Police believed Miller had shot and killed 25-year-old Baltimore, Maryland resident Aryeh Wolf.

WASHINGTON — An armed suspect wanted in an open homicide case shot at police officers and then barricaded himself inside a home in Northeast D.C. early Tuesday morning, according to DC Police officials

Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department said they saw 27-year-old Avery Miler of Southeast D.C., in the 5300 block of Ames Street, Northeast D.C. Miller allegedly fired shots at officers when he spotted them, which the police called in around 6:44 a.m. Responding officers were called in for backup to Blaine Street NE between 53rd and 55th Street NE. 

Miller ran away from the officers inside a nearby residential building, where he barricaded himself, according to police. No injuries have been reported. 

Police believe Miller is the man who shot and killed 25-year-old Baltimore, Maryland resident Aryeh Wolf in Southeast, D.C. on Aug. 10. Detectives investigating this case have not said whether the shooting was random or if the Miller and Wolf knew each other. Detective Kevin Kentish said Wolf was in Southeast D.C. for work. Kentish said at the time he was shot, Wolf was installing solar panels on a building in that area.

This is a developing story and WUSA9 will continue to update as more information becomes available.

