DC Police identify suspect in fatal shooting case

WASHINGTON — Police have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man that was installing solar panels in Southeast, D.C.
Officials are searching for 27-year-old Avery Miler, a Southeast, D.C. resident for allegedly shooting and killing 25-year-old Baltimore, Maryland resident Aryeh Wolf. The shooting happened just after 3:40 p.m. on Aug. 10 in the 5100 block of Call Place, according to police.
When police arrived at the scene they discovered Wolf suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS transported him to a hospital where he later died from his injuries, officials said.
WUSA9 previously reported that the shooting was caught on a surveillance camera.
Police are asking anyone who knows anything about this incident to contact them at (202) 727-9099 or to text them on their tip line at 50411.
DC Police is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that can provide information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the crime.
